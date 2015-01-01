SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boadle A, Gierer C, Buzwell S. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801220947165

32811338

The purpose of this study was to investigate nonconsensual condom removal (NCCR), also termed "stealthing," which involves a male partner removing a condom during sex without knowledge or consent. Young women (N = 364) provided self-report data on sociodemographic characteristics, NCCR experiences, and sexual self-perceptions. Almost 10% of the participants reported experiencing NCCR, with increased risk linked to nonheterosexuality, nonexclusive relationship status, and more sexual partners. Women with NCCR histories reported less confidence to refuse unwanted sexual advances and felt less in control of themselves as sexual beings. Together, the findings suggested NCCR is a somewhat common sexual risk behavior which may pose acute and sustained psychosexual harm to victims.


condom removal; nonconsensual; stealthing

