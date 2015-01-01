Abstract

This study firstly aimed to describe bicyclists' return to cycling after a hospitalisation crash. Secondly, it aimed to determine factors associated with reduced cycling post-crash. A study of 83 cyclists hospitalised due to an on-road crash was undertaken in Perth, Western Australia. Participants completed a questionnaire shortly following the crash and were followed up approximately 12 months after the crash. Injury information was obtained from the WA State Trauma Registry. A binary logistic regression model was used to examine factors associated with 'reduced cycling exposure' at follow-up. Sixty percent of participants had 'reduced cycling exposure' and 40% had 'no reduction in cycling exposure' at follow up. Twenty-two percent of participants had not cycled at all since the crash. Despite 46% reporting fear of crashing/ lack of confidence as a reason for 'reduced cycling exposure', only 7% of all participants had received any counselling. After controlling for confounding factors, those who participated in group riding before the crash (OR: 0.24, 95% CI: 0.08-0.66, p = 0.006) and those who had a 'complete functional recovery' (OR: 0.15, 95% CI: 0.04-0.64, p = 0.011), had lower odds of 'reduced cycling exposure' at follow-up. In addition, those who were not employed full time at baseline had higher odds of 'reduced cycling exposure' at follow up (OR: 3.72, 95% CI: 1.22-11.33, p = 0.021). Provision of psychological services following a bicycle crash may be an important intervention for improving levels of fear and confidence surrounding cycling and assisting cyclists in returning to their pre-crash level of participation. In addition, interventions promoting return to cycling, should be targeted towards non-group riders who cycle for either commuting or recreational purposes.

Language: en