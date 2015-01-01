Abstract

Adults need to be better informed about their alcohol marketing exposure and risks of drinking, and be protected from the marketing of harmful products so they can make informed decisions and support the protection of future generations from these same marketing practices.



Niederdeppe et al. [1] introduce new analytical methods that allow data for adults to be added to the existing literature on how marketing exposure affects underage alcohol consumption. This complements other efforts made internationally and opens a path for research in further countries into adult drinking and marketing exposure.



The vast marketing of alcohol described on television alone in a short time period was impressive. The general public is probably unaware of the volume of advertisement they are exposed to, and more efforts should be made to inform and educate them about how marketing in general and alcohol marketing in particular can shape their lives, choices, attitudes, and social norms [2]. Support for regulatory controls would then, hopefully, increase [3].



Marketing during sports programs is of particular interest. Sports are a significant part of the US culture and a way to socialize, within the family and community. Soccer, football, ice hockey, and basketball are all heavily sponsored by beer companies, and beer advertisements are shown frequently on television during each sport's season in the United States and globally. Watching sport is a period of shared entertainment, but it also risks exposing children, youth, and adults to alcohol marketing. This may result in the internalization of norms and habits, leading to increases in drinking across these age groups. Despite this, marketing exposure during sports broadcasts does not contravene...

