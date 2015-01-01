Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in early childhood is prevalent, and some children may be at risk for short- and long-term difficulties that could affect quality of life (QoL). Despite growing efforts to understand associations between potential risk factors and outcomes after injury, prognosis is elusive and lacks the inclusion of genetic variables which may convey additional predictive power. This study assessed which factors contribute to pediatric QoL 6 and 18 months post-recruitment in 159 participants (mTBI = 52; orthopedic injury = 43; typically developing controls [TDC] = 64) aged 18 to 60 months at the time of injury (M = 37.50, SD = 11.69). Family environment, injury characteristics, and child cognitive-behavioral functioning were assessed at 6 months via parent questionnaires and socio-cognitive assessment. QoL was determined using the Pediatric Quality of Life Inventory at both time points. Genetic information (Brain-derived neurotrophic factor [BDNF] genotype) was collected using saliva samples. Hierarchical regression analyses testing biological, family-environmental, injury and cognitive-behavioral factors revealed that the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism was a significant independent predictor of better QoL 6 months post-injury in the mTBI group. Lower parental distress significantly and independently predicted higher QoL 18 months after mTBI, and 6 months post-recruitment in the TDC group. At 18 months, models were non-significant for both control groups. Genetic factors involved in neuroplasticity may play an important role in recovery 6 months after mTBI and contribute to outcome via their interplay with environmental factors. Over time, family factors appear to become the primary determinants of post-mTBI outcome.

Language: en