Abstract

Given varying state-level laws regarding cannabis use, the objective of the review was to summarize contemporary literature on the relationship between adolescent cognitive function and academic performance with cannabis use. Frequency and quantity of cannabis use were associated with decreased functional connectivity of the brain. Earlier age at cannabis initiation and more frequent use was associated with poorer executive control and academic performance. Social determinants such as minimal parental monitoring, peer use and low social cohesion were associated with more frequent adolescent use. Race/ethnicity and residence were other factors influencing cannabis use. To prevent cannabis use disorders among adolescents, interventions should aim to prevent early initiation that can lead to chronic use in youth who may be more at risk.

