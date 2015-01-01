|
Citation
Hattori K, Hattori R, Taneichi H, Funada C, Ouchi J, Watanabe H, Tane E. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32814596
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study is to provide road centerline data for professionals of disaster medicine areas who are often beginners in GIS use.
Keywords
GIS; ambulance transport; centerline data; disaster evacuation; operation route; road rescue