Al-Qadi MM. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2020; 52: e100905.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32818745
INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence against nurses in the Emergency Department (ED) is a significant issue worldwide and has received increased attention. Workplace violence against nurses in the ED has increased in recent years. With such a large number of nurses having experienced violence, it is important to understand and elucidate the nurses' perspective of violence in the ED.
Violence; Nursing; Emergency department; Qualitative; Metasynthesis