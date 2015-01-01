SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al-Qadi MM. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2020; 52: e100905.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ienj.2020.100905

32818745

INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence against nurses in the Emergency Department (ED) is a significant issue worldwide and has received increased attention. Workplace violence against nurses in the ED has increased in recent years. With such a large number of nurses having experienced violence, it is important to understand and elucidate the nurses' perspective of violence in the ED.

METHOD: Qualitative studies that were published between 2010 and 2019. A metasynthesis of 6 qualitative studies was conducted using Noblit and Hare's metaethnographic methodology. The Critical Appraisal Skills Program (CASP) was used to evaluate the quality of the studies.

RESULTS: Four overarching themes emerged from the data: the inevitability of violence, invisible wounds and painful memories, post-violence repercussions, and double-sided: physical and verbal abuse.

DISCUSSION: Findings provide insight into policies actions related to perpetrators and developing violence protections guidelines to support ED nurses in managing workplace violence.

CONCLUSION: Violence in the ED is an inevitable experience for nurses. Organizations must take a realistic approach to implement violence reduction measures and training programs in the ED.


Violence; Nursing; Emergency department; Qualitative; Metasynthesis

