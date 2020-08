Abstract

Aim To determine prevalence of head injury presenting to paediatric emergency departments (PEDs) and characterise by demographics, triage category, disposition neuroimaging or re-attendance.



METHODS Presentations in 2014 and 2015, with diagnoses of head injury, intracranial bleed, skull fracture including single or re-attendances within 28 days post head injury to all national PEDs, were analysed. Demographics, triage score, imaging rate, admission, mechanisms and representation rate were recorded.



RESULTS Head injury was diagnosed in 13,392 of 224,860 (5.9%), median (IQR) age 3.9 (1.4 - 8.3) years. Regionally 3% of children <5 years attend each year. The total admitted/transferred was 10.8% (n=1460). Neuroimaging rate was 4.3% (n= 570). Falls predominated. Sport accounted for 12.2%.



CONCLUSION One in twenty children PED presentations are head injury, over half in preschool children. A sizeable number were symptomatic reflected by admission, transfer, imaging or re-attendance. Observational management was favoured over imaging reflected in the higher admission versus imaging rate.

