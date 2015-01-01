SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kawall T, Seecheran RV, Seecheran VK, Persad SA, Jagdeo CL, Seecheran NA. J. Investig. Med. High Impact Case Rep. 2020; 8: e2324709620951652.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Federation for Medical Research, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2324709620951652

PMID

32815420

Abstract

Penetrative cardiac injury can often result in life-threatening sequelae such as myocardial contusion or rupture, coronary vessel and valvular damage, pericardial effusion with tamponade, and arrhythmias of which gunshot injury is a chief culprit. We report a case of a suspected acute coronary syndrome after a cardiac gunshot injury that was conservatively managed.


Language: en

Keywords

gunshot injury; cardiac; heart

