Dominguez L. J. Neurophysiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32816613
Falls are an increasing cause of mortality in an ever-growing aging population. The main factors to consider in reducing mortality rates due to falls are postural control, consisting of the vestibular, visual, and proprioceptive system, and perturbation response. This Neuro Forum article reviews recent literature highlighting the developmental changes that occur in aging populations and the possible avenues for interventions and training to mitigate fall risk.
Aging Populaions; Fall Risk; Perturbation Response; Postural Control; Sensory Reweighting