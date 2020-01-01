|
El-Nimr NA, Gouda SM, Wahdan IMH. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2020; 20(1): e00466.
(Copyright © 2020, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
32814687
BACKGROUND: Violence against women (VAW) is a major global public health problem with serious consequences. We aimed to estimate the prevalence of VAW aged 18-45 yr in a slum area in Helwan, Cairo, to assess their knowledge and perspective regarding VAW, and to assess their help-seeking practice in response to violence.
Prevalence; Egypt; Intimate partner violence; Gender-based violence