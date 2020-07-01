SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Torkashvand S, Pirdehghan A, Jiriaee N, Hoseini M, Ahmadpanah M. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2020; 20(1): e00472.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)

DOI

10.34172/jrhs.2020.07

PMID

32814692

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) against women is one of the most important issues in women's health. We aimed to investigate the related variable for SV against women with HIV spouse and its relationship with mental problems in them.

STUDY DESIGN: A cross-sectional study.

METHODS: This study was performed on 143 women referred to Hamadan and Malayer Risky Behavior Related Disease Clinic (Triangular Clinic), located in Comprehensive Health Service centers, Iran in 2019. SV and mental problems were assessed using standard questionnaires, based on interview. All analyses performed using SPSS. The significance level of all analyses was considered 0.05.

RESULTS: Totally, 407 HIV+ patients were diagnosed from 1998 to 2018, in Hamadan and Malayer cities. We assessed the wives of survivors who allowed about SV. Mean of SV in women with HIV positive spouse was significantly higher than control group (P=0.004). Among all variables, unsafe sex, extramarital relationship, smoking, alcohol, multi-partner and suicide were significantly related to SV; but age, living area, educational status, income and job in both men and women had not statically significant relationship with SV.

CONCLUSION: SV besides its complications and mental problems in women with HIV positive spouses must be considered in interventional programs in order to improve sexual rights in this vulnerable group in the future.


Language: en

Keywords

HIV; Women’s health; Sex offenses

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print