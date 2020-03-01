|
Abbasinia M, Kalatpour O, Motamedzadeh M, Soltanian A, Mohammadfam I. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2020; 20(1): e00468.
(Copyright © 2020, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
32814689
BACKGROUND: Human error is one of the major causes of accidents in the petrochemical industry. Under critical situation, human error is affected by complex factors. Managing such a situation is important to prevent losses and injury. This study aimed to develop a dynamic model of human error assessment in emergencies in the petrochemical industry.
Emergency management; Human error; Fuzzy Bayesian CREAM