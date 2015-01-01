|
Basile KC, Clayton HB, DeGue S, Gilford JW, Vagi KJ, Suarez NA, Zwald ML, Lowry R. MMWR Suppl. 2020; 69(1): 28-37.
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Centers for Deasease Control and Prevention; Epidemiology Program Office)
32817605
Adolescent interpersonal violence victimization is an adverse childhood experience and a serious public health problem for youths, their families, and communities. Violence victimization includes dating violence, sexual violence, and bullying. Youth Risk Behavior Survey data for 2019 were used to examine physical and sexual dating violence; sexual violence by anyone; and bullying victimization, whether on school property or electronic, of U.S. high school students by sex, race/ethnicity, and sexual identity. In addition, this report explores frequency of dating violence and frequency of sexual violence among students who reported these forms of victimization and presents composites of dating violence and bullying.
