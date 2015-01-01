SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Goeglein SK, Yatchmink YE. Pediatrics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2020-010413

PMID

32817439

Abstract

Maternal depression can have negative impacts during early childhood, which is a crucial period for neurodevelopment.1 Compelling evidence has demonstrated the harmful effects of maternal depression on the physical health, cognitive skills, and social-emotional development of children.2 The widespread prevalence of maternal depression in the United States and worldwide, with estimates ranging from 3% to 60%, constitutes a public health crisis, particularly one affecting low-income women and their children...


Language: en
