Abstract

Maternal depression can have negative impacts during early childhood, which is a crucial period for neurodevelopment.1 Compelling evidence has demonstrated the harmful effects of maternal depression on the physical health, cognitive skills, and social-emotional development of children.2 The widespread prevalence of maternal depression in the United States and worldwide, with estimates ranging from 3% to 60%, constitutes a public health crisis, particularly one affecting low-income women and their children...

