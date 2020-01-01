|
Citation
|
Shaked O, Dekel R, Ben-Porat A, Itzhaky H. Psychol. Trauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32816514
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression are comorbid consequences of intimate partner violence (IPV), and models explain this comorbidity via an intrinsic relationship between them. The current study posits that changes in both disorders may provide a clearer picture regarding the interrelations between them. We examined mutual contributions of changes in PTSD and depression to each other. The comorbidity was examined through known risk and protective factors related to both disorders among IPV survivors: perception of danger, helplessness, and peer support.
Language: en