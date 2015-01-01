Abstract

This study aims to understand when and how domestic violence victims' relational autonomy changes and to propose an intervention model stemming from the findings. Using qualitative and social network analysis, we study the actions of network members, as well as changing features of victims' networks.



RESULTS show that victims base their decisions on their expectations toward others, and on a desire to preserve their autonomy. Their relational autonomy tends to increase when they leave abusive partners and stay in shelters, but maintaining relational diversity proves challenging once they exit shelters. A network-based model of intervention that aims to improve the victims' relational autonomy is proposed.

