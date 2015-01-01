|
Nolet AM, Morselli C, Cousineau MM. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32814488
This study aims to understand when and how domestic violence victims' relational autonomy changes and to propose an intervention model stemming from the findings. Using qualitative and social network analysis, we study the actions of network members, as well as changing features of victims' networks.
Language: en
social networks; intervention; domestic violence; relational autonomy