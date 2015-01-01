Abstract

Childhood maltreatment and inept parental disciplinary, attachment, and monitoring practices evidence a relationship with early and severe childhood and adolescent aggression and have figured prominently as causative factors in theoretical and empirical underpinnings of lifelong antisocial behavior. Abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction have been linked to both violent offending and higher scores on measures of dispositional tendencies associated with psychopathy. The current study incorporates these lines of research by examining a potential pathway by which cumulative adverse childhood experience exposure, rather than single exposures assessed independently, leads to chronic and serious juvenile offending. Specifically, we leverage a sample of 64,007 juvenile offenders who have aged out of the juvenile justice system to examine the extent to which the effects of traumatic exposure on age of onset (first arrest) as well as residential placement, total offenses, and serious, violent, and chronic offending up to age 18 are each mediated by psychopathic features.



RESULTS demonstrate that a substantial portion (37%-93%) of the effects of cumulative traumatic exposure on justice system outcomes is indirect, operating through these features, even after controlling for demographic and other criminogenic risk factors. Juvenile justice policy implications are discussed.



