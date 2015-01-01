Abstract

The current study shows the impact of distraction in designing the intelligent in-vehicle systems for assisting the drivers to make stop/cross decision at the onset of yellow signal. In total, 83 participants drove through a simulated urban scenario with six signalised intersections. Firstly, the time taken to execute the stop/cross decision was statistically modelled by using Weibull AFT (Accelerated Failure Time) models. The results showed that compared to the baseline, eating and drinking tasks reduced the stopping time by 6% and 7% respectively. For the crossing encounters, the eating task caused 12% increment in crossing time compared to the baseline. This analysis was followed by modelling the success rates of the executed decisions with binary logistic models. The success rates of the stopping decision showed that reduction in the time lapsed in executing the decision led to failure in stopping the vehicle before the stop line. Similarly, an increment in the time taken to execute the crossing decision led to reduced probability of successfully crossing the stop line within the yellow duration. Hence, the results suggest that the design of the smart assistance system for decision making at the onset of yellow signal should be based on the success rate of the decision which is dependent on the time lapsed in executing the decision. Moreover, the presence of distracting activities should be considered as an input parameter while designing the assistance system.

Language: en