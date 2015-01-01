|
Citation
Markoulis S, Katsikides S. Terrorism Polit. Violence 2020; 32(5): 988-1010.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper examines the relationship between terrorist attacks and stock market performance, by employing the "event-study" methodology to examine eleven major terrorist attacks that occurred in the 21st century.
Language: en
Keywords
Event-study methodology; market reaction; stock market performance; terrorism