Olapoju OM. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 6: e100153.
The study investigated challenges of safe motorization in the study area, with a focus on people's perception of 18 pre-selected factors of unsafe motorization. Two hundred and fifty questionnaires were administered with a 100% return rate. Factor analysis technique was conducted using Maximum Likelihood, Varimax rotation and Kaiser Normalization. Also, contingency correlation coefficient was carried out at α = 0.05.
Language: en
Clog; Sustainability; Traffic outcomes; Unsafe motorization