Citation
Ding N, Zhu S, Jiao N, Liu B. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 146: e105701.
PMID
32823033
Abstract
Rear-end crashes are closely related to car-following situation of vehicles. Speeding and insufficient headway are the major reasons as the drivers have not enough time to react to a sudden brake from the leading vehicle. Perceptual countermeasures, like speed reduction markings, are widely used in practice for accident prevention, and are verified with substantial effectiveness. However, compared with its practical application, the perceptual countermeasures are rarely analyzed in depth from the perspective of drivers' visual perception where the meaning of "perceptual" actually dwells. In addition, its effect on drivers' headway (distance) choice is almost ignored in previous research. Given this, the present study explored the effects of a certain type of perceptual treatment, i.e., the peripheral transverse line markings (PTLMs), on drivers' choice of speed and headway (distance) in car-following by a series of on-road experiments. In the on-road experiments, temporary line markings were installed on a real-world freeway in China to shape the PTLMs. The intersection angle (α) and the longitudinal spacing (λ) of the PTLMs were manipulated to attempt to associate the line markings with drivers' visual perception.
Language: en
Keywords
Visual perception; Car-following; Headway choice; On-road experiment; Peripheral transverse line markings; Speed choice