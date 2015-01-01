|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The German Capability for Suicide Questionnaire (GCSQ) was developed to measure fearlessness of death and pain tolerance - two constructs central to the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide. Initial scale development, definition of the factor structure and confirmation of the two-dimensional factor structure was performed in samples suffering from relatively low levels of suicide ideation/behavior. The present study aimed to validate the German Capability for Suicide Questionnaire (GCSQ) in a high-risk sample of suicidal inpatients.
Keywords
|
Suicide; Capability for suicide; Fearlessness of death; Pain tolerance