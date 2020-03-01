Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a psychiatric emergency and the second leading cause of death among youths. Suicide risk is 7 to 36 times greater among PLWHA as compared to the general population. This study was aimed at determining the prevalence of suicide and its associated factors among PLWHA and attendings at Hiwot Fana Specialized University Hospital, Ethiopia, 2020.



Patients and Methods: We conducted a cross-sectional study on 412 randomly selected respondent PLWHA and attendingz at Hiwot Fana Specialized University Hospital from February 1-March 1, 2020. The interviewers administered a structured questionnaire consisting of the World Health Organization Composite International Diagnostic Interview (CIDI) tool to measure suicidality. We used the clinical records to collect clinical variables of the respondents. We used simple logistic regression ≤ 0.25 at p-value ≤ 0.25 and multiple logistic regression at p-value ≤ 0.05 to identify the predictor variables of the outcome.



Results: A total of 412 participants have completed the questionnaire, with a response rate of 97.4%. The majority, 252 (61.2) of the participants were female, while 112 (27.2%) of the respondents were in the age group of 28-37. The prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempt among PLWHA was 24.3% (CI; 20.4, 28.4) and 12.6% (9.5-15.8), respectively. Predictors for suicidal ideation were being in extreme poverty, living alone, widowed, CD4 level less than 250, and current alcohol use, and for suicidal attempt were an urban residence, stage IV HIV, family history of suicide, and depression.



Conclusion: Nearly one-fourth of the respondents reported suicidal ideation. So, early screening and working on those identified predictors of suicidality is vital to prevent the mortality of it in PLWHA.

Language: en