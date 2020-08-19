Abstract

AIM: To investigate the risk factors for eye removal following ocular trauma at a major ophthalmology department in China.



METHODS: A retrospective study of patients who underwent eye removal surgery following ocular trauma was completed. Clinical outcomes were consulted in detail through the hospital's computed medical data system. Patients' information including age, gender, cause of ocular trauma, affected eye, and education level was collected and recorded in a standardized database. Chi-squared test, Student's t-test, Fisher's exact test, and bivariate correlation analysis were used for statistical comparisons.



RESULTS: The present study included 1675 removal eyes from 1674 patients over the 20-year period. Patients included 80.5% males and 19.5% females, with mean age of 38y. The majority of the patients (70.7%) were blue-collar workers (physical laborers), and 1098 patients (65.6%) did not receive high school education. Work-related injuries were the most common reason for eye removal (n=739, 44.1%), of which 441 cases (59.7%) were related to metal/nail wounds. The most frequent injury type in males was work-related injuries (49.7%), whereas the most frequent injury type in females was home-related injuries (25.8%).



CONCLUSION: Work-related injuries are a leading cause of severe ocular injury resulting in eye removal. In addition, men and undereducated patients are more likely to undergo eye removal surgery following ocular trauma. This study identified multiple high-risk factors leading to eye removal following ocular trauma, which is of great importance for preventing severe eye injuries.

