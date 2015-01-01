|
Rogić Vidaković M, Šoda J, Jerkovic A, Benzon B, Bakrač K, Dužević S, Vujović I, Mihalj M, Pecotic R, Valic M, Mastelić A, Hagelien MV, Zmajević Schőnwald M, Đogaš Z. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2020; 12: 563-574.
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
32821185 PMCID
PURPOSE: An increase in resting motor threshold (RMT), prolonged cortical silent period duration (CSP), and reduced short-latency afferent inhibition (SAI), confirmed with previous transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), suggest decreased cortical excitability in obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). The present study included MRI of OSAS patients for navigated TMS assessment of the RMT, as an index of the threshold for corticospinal activation at rest, and SAI as an index of cholinergic neurotransmission. We hypothesize to confirm findings on SAI and RMT with adding precision in the targeting of motor cortex in OSAS.
transcranial magnetic stimulation; motor evoked potentials; obstructive sleep apnea; primary motor cortex; short-latency afferent inhibition; transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation