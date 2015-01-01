Abstract

Counterterror measures put communities in a state of alertness for several years. Jewish schools in Europe respond with higher security measures, going through transformations in their daily routines and environments, marked by security rituals. Anticipating the trauma creates extreme situations that polarizes the sense of agency and alters the state of consciousness, having a collective impact. Analyzing the anticipatory trauma within the framework of the altered state of consciousness opens the possibility for intervening with suggestive communication methods that aim to increase the sense of agency. The positive effect of teachers learning the suggestive communication methods on the sense of agency was measured with the Sense of Agency Scale. The altered state of consciousness in anticipatory trauma opens the mind for the sense of agency changing in a signature pattern, in a way that is typical for a group, allowing cultural reproduction.

