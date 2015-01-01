|
De Berardis D, Tomasetti C, Pompili M, Serafini G, Vellante F, Fornaro M, Valchera A, Perna G, Volpe U, Martinotti G, Fraticelli S, Di Giannantonio M, Kim YK, Orsolini L. Curr. Top. Med. Chem. 2020; 20(7): 554-584.
(Copyright © 2020, Bentham Science Publishers)
32003691
BACKGROUND: A research on mood disorder pathophysiology has hypothesized abnormalities in glutamatergic neurotransmission, by suggesting further investigation on glutamatergic N-methyl-Daspartate (NMDA) receptor modulators in treating Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Esketamine (ESK), an NMDA receptor antagonist able to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission has been recently developed as an intranasal formulation for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and for rapid reduction of depressive symptomatology, including suicidal ideation in MDD patients at imminent risk for suicide.
Language: en
Depression; Esketamine; Glutamate; Glutamatergic system; Ketamine; MDD; Suicide; Treatment-resistant