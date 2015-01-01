Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide attempts are common among adolescents than other age group. This study explores the characteristics of suicide attempts in adolescents in comparison with adults.



Material and methods: The present study was conducted at a tertiary care teaching institute.We investigated a total of 100 consented cases of suicidal attempt through serial sampling between August 2018 and July 2019. Data was collected and diagnosis was made using MINI-PLUS and International Personality Disorder Examination (IPDE-ICD-10 module). The SPSS version 16.0.2 statistical package (SPSS Inc., Chicago, IL., 2008) was used for the entire analysis. We examined the differences between adolescents and adults, using Pearson's chi-square test. We used a significance level of p<0.05 and two-sided probability. Descriptive statistics and chi-square tests were used to identify the factors associated with suicidal behaviours.



Results: N=24 adolescent and N=76 adults were included. The commonest diagnosis was MDD in adults (24%) and adjustment disorder (16.6%) in adolescents.91.6% adolescent used non-violent Methods Compared to (69.7%) in adults. Common precipitating factor among adolescent was relational Difficulties (66.7%) whereas among adults physical problem & psychotic symptoms (27.6%) were more common.



Conclusions: Suicidal behaviour among Adolescents has different psychosocial factor when compared to Adults and underlying psychiatric illness are also different. The suicide prevention strategies in this population have to be tailored to these factors.

Language: en