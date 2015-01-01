|
Rates of suicidal ideation, attempts, and completion are alarmingly high in chronic invisible illness communities. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome [1], with 20% of patients dying by suicide [2]. In postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, approximately 50% are at high risk for suicide, with 15-18% reporting past suicide attempts, and 13% stating that they will likely make a future suicide attempt [3,4]. In the fibromyalgia community, 33% report suicidal ideation [5], while 4% of people with hypermobile Ehlers- Danlos syndrome attempt suicide [6]. Finally, 1,200 chronic Lyme disease patients die by suicide in the United States annually [7]. Clearly, the chronic invisible illness community is highly affected by suicidal ideation.
