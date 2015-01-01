Abstract

Research focusing on the gut-brain axis is growing, but the interplay of ethanol (alcohol molecule), the gut microbiome, the brain and behavior is poorly understood. In the current study, we remodeled the gut microbiota by providing adult male C57BL/6J mice with a non-absorbable antibiotic cocktail (ABX) in the drinking water and tested ethanol consumption behavior in a binge-like "Drinking in the Dark" model. Notably, 2 weeks of ABX pre-treatment significantly increased ethanol consumption during the 6 weeks of ethanol exposure in the DID paradigm. ABX treatment also appeared to prevent anxiety-like behavior during ethanol withdrawal period. ABX-treated mice expressed reduced bacterial diversity and modified microbiota compositions within cecal samples. There were drastically reduced levels of commensal Firmicutes and increases in the Bacteroidetes and Verrucomicrobia populations. Importantly, the relative abundance of Firmicutes inversely correlated to ethanol intake levels regardless of antibiotic treatment, whereas Bacteroidetes and Verrucomicrobia populations negatively correlated to ethanol intake levels. This is the first report demonstrating that ABX-induced disruption of the gut commensal microbiota leads to increased ethanol consumption in mice. This work reveals an important relationship between the gut microbiota and ethanol consumption behavior and supports the use of microbial-targeted approaches to study gut-brain interactions during alcohol use disorder.

Language: en