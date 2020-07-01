Abstract

BACKGROUND: Severe burn injuries to the hand impact multiple domains of function and participation. Measurement of outcomes after hand burn injuries is multifaceted and is influenced by several variables.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this systematic review was to review outcome measures reported in studies used to measure outcomes after severe hand burn injuries; and to critically evaluate the reliability, validity and clinical utility of each hand assessment tool identified from the literature to determine suitability for use with the burn's population.



DATA SOURCES: A search of the published literature using electronic data bases MEDLINE, CINAHL, PEDro, OT seeker and PubMed was undertaken. Studies were included if they reported assessment tools and outcome measures used to determine hand function after severe burn injuries; were published in English and available in their full-length. Studies were excluded if they were related to a group under 18 years of age.



RESULTS: Thirty-four papers were included in this systematic review. A total of 25 outcome measures were confirmed for inclusion in this paper and each underwent further evaluation to identify their psychometric properties.



LIMITATIONS: A factor which could cause bias in this systematic review was the search was restricted to English language journals therefore excluding any primary papers in other languages. Mapping of the outcome measures to the ICF was conducted by the primary author which may give rise to bias however a member checking was conducted in order to remove this bias.



CONCLUSIONS: This review established that no one outcome measure meets all the psychometric properties of validity, reliability and responsiveness



SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION NUMBER PROSPERO: CRD42018085059.

