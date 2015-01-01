|
Molnar BE, Meeker SA, Manners K, Tieszen L, Kalergis K, Fine JE, Hallinan S, Wolfe JD, Wells MK. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32826062
BACKGROUND: Many individuals and organizations experience vicarious trauma, defined as exposure to traumatic experiences of others. Those who work with children traumatized by abuse and/or neglect, including, but not limited to, child welfare, child protection, counselors, healthcare providers, advocates, law enforcement, and prosecutors investigating crimes against children, are exposed to traumatic stories daily in their work. Negative reactions to this witnessing of other people's trauma results in vicarious traumatization (also referred to as secondary traumatic stress) which can manifest as mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, work-related and/or social consequences.
Language: en
Child welfare; Systematic review; Workload; Vicarious trauma; Child protection; Secondary traumatic stress; Vicarious traumatization