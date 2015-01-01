|
Battista F, Otgaar H, Lanciano T, Curci A. Conscious. Cogn. 2020; 84: e103000.
32828004
Previous studies demonstrated that memory accuracy is affected by the availability of the individual's cognitive resources. A predominant role in complex cognition has been postulated for executive functions (EF). The aim of the present study was to verify if there are differences in remembering a crime with respect to the individual's EF availability (i.e., Shifting, Inhibition, and Updating). We showed participants a video of a violent crime. Next, they were requested to imagine to be an eyewitness of the crime and report a testimony as detailed as possible. A subsequent memory test was run after ten days. EF resources were assessed in a third session through three neuropsychological tasks.
Language: en
Executive functions; Eyewitness; Inhibition; Memory errors; Shifting; Updating