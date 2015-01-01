SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Evans RW, Strutt AM. Headache 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Headache Society; American Association for the Study of Headache, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/head.13926

PMID

32827445

Abstract

Concussion and the sequelae have been controversial medico-legal issues for over 150 years. The following topics which are also important in clinical practice are discussed: definitions of concussion, neuroimaging, onset and prognosis of headaches, cognitive impairment, cognitive rehabilitation, post-traumatic stress disorder, and risk of later development of dementia.


Language: en

Keywords

mild traumatic brain injury; post-concussion syndrome; concussion; cognitive rehabilitation; cognitive impairment; post-traumatic headache

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print