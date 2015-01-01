|
Citation
Evans RW, Strutt AM. Headache 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Headache Society; American Association for the Study of Headache, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32827445
Abstract
|
Concussion and the sequelae have been controversial medico-legal issues for over 150 years. The following topics which are also important in clinical practice are discussed: definitions of concussion, neuroimaging, onset and prognosis of headaches, cognitive impairment, cognitive rehabilitation, post-traumatic stress disorder, and risk of later development of dementia.
Language: en
Keywords
mild traumatic brain injury; post-concussion syndrome; concussion; cognitive rehabilitation; cognitive impairment; post-traumatic headache