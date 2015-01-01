Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine the prevalence of sleep quality and to investigate variables predicting the risk of poor sleep quality in public workers from Murcia (Spain). A cross-sectional and prospective study was conducted from October 2013 to February 2016 in 476 public workers. The Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index was used to measure the quality of sleep, and the reduced scale of the Horne and Österberg Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire was applied to analyze the circadian typology. The predictive variables of self-reported poor sleep quality were identified by multivariate logistic regression. No significant differences were found according to sex in the overall sleep quality scores (5 ± 2.9 versus 5.1 ± 3, p = 0.650), but there were in the duration of sleep. Three percent of females slept <5 hours compared to 2% of men (p = 0.034). Fixed morning shifts (OR = 1.9, 95% CI 1.3-3.1; p = 0.007) and evening chronotypes (OR = 1.6, 95% CI 1.0-2.3; p = 0.017) were independent predictors of suffering from poor sleep quality. In conclusion, the frequency of self-reported poor sleep quality among public workers from Murcia was 37.4%. Being a public worker with a fixed morning shift and having an evening chronotype demonstrated to be associated with the quality of sleep.

