Baiano C, Zappullo I, The LabNPEE Group, Conson M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(16).
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32824152
BACKGROUND: We tested whether the tendency to worry could affect psychological responses to quarantine by capitalizing on the opportunity of having collected data before the COVID-19 outbreak on measures of worry, anxiety, and trait mindfulness in a group of university students.
Language: en
mental health; mindfulness; anxiety; COVID-19; threat; worry