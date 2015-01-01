|
Citation
|
Hashemi NS, Thørrisen MM, Skogen JC, Sagvaag H, Gimeno Ruiz de Porras D, Aas RW. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(16).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32824384
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption is deeply integrated in people's social- and work lives and, thus, constitutes a serious public health challenge. Attitudes toward drinking stand out as important predictors of drinking, but have to date been sparsely studied in employee populations. This study explores the association of employees' attitudes toward drinking with their alcohol-related problems, and whether this association is moderated by gender and employment sector.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender differences; public health; occupational health; presenteeism; sick leave; alcohol attitudes; norms; workplace interventions