|
Citation
|
Nan Y, Feng T, Hu Y, Qi X. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(16).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32824512
|
Abstract
|
Aging poses a big challenge in all aspects of social governance in China. A coherent and focused aging policy response that spans multiple sectors of government has been undertaken to achieve the goal of "Healthy Aging". From an historical perspective, this paper uses a bibliometric analysis method to probe into the evolution of Chinese aging policies from 1978 to 2019, and the roles of core government agencies in policy-making. We obtained 226 Chinese aging policies from the PKULaw Database and the websites of the government departments. Co-word analyses and network analyses were applied in mapping the topics of aging policies and collaboration among the agencies. Gephi software was used to visualize the most frequently used keywords and their network graphs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aging; bibliometric analysis; policy evolution