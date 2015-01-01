Abstract

The study of cultural moments can identify the level of acceptance of female genital mutilation and the visibility of the involved health problems in a globalized world.



AIMS: To describe the transcultural process through which immigrant women who have experienced female genital mutilation become leaders against this practice.



METHOD: Descriptive research with cross-cultural principles and a qualitative approach. A semi-structured interview was the chosen technique for data collection. A total of 18 women participated in the preliminary observation and analysis unit, and only 8 women (38.8%) were ideologically against female genital mutilation (FGM).



INCLUSION CRITERIA: The selected women had undergone FGM and were fully prepared to discuss it.



RESULTS: Staying in a different country and the associated social relations reduce cultural pressure and promote critical thinking. Cultural moments reflect the different situations that affect the perception and practice of female genital mutilation. Health problems associated with female genital mutilation (sexual, reproductive, and psychological) become visible at transcultural moments.



CONCLUSIONS: Environmental country change affects the cultural pressure that sustains this practice in individual minds, institutions, structures, and bodies. These changes produce transcultural moments. The practice of female genital mutilation constitutes a significant segment of gender-based violence.

