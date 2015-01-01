Abstract

Suicidal behavior is a major public health concern worldwide and has become the second-leading cause of death among adolescents. The purposes of this study were to investigate the associations between childhood maltreatment and suicidal behavior and to test whether depressive symptoms have moderating effects on these associations. A multistage stratified cluster randomized sampling method was adopted to collect data from 21,019 high school students in Guangdong Province, China. The prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among Chinese adolescents were 18.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Physical abuse (adjusted odds ratios (AOR) = 1.35, 95% confidence intervals (CI) = 1.32-1.38), emotional abuse (AOR = 1.26, 95% CI = 1.25-1.28), sexual abuse (AOR = 1.25, 95% CI = 1.21-1.30), physical neglect (AOR = 1.09, 95% CI = 1.08-1.11), and emotional neglect (AOR = 1.08, 95% CI = 1.08-1.09) were all associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation, and these associations were also found for suicide attempts. According to stratification analyses, physical abuse/emotional abuse/sexual abuse had a stronger effect on suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among students without depressive symptoms than among students with depressive symptoms. Childhood maltreatment was associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in Chinese adolescents. Depressive symptoms play a moderating role in the association between childhood maltreatment and suicidal behaviors.

Language: en