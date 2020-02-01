|
Aquino M, DiMenna FJ, Petrizzo J, Otto RM, Wygand J. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2020; 24(3): 44-49.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32826007
The purpose of this case study was to assess the degree to which a 12-month power-based resistance-training program improved bone mineral density (BMD) and fall risk for a 70-year-old postmenopausal woman with osteoporosis and increased risk of falling. After an eight-week strength-development phase, we had the patient perform 44 weeks of resistance training with maximal force mobilization by instructing her to complete as many repetitions as possible during each 60-s set. We used dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) to assess BMD and Dynamic Gait Index (DGI) to assess fall risk before and after the intervention. Post compared to pre-training testing indicated an increase in BMD in the lumbar spine (24%) and femoral neck (29%) resulting in changes in T-score of 0.7 and 0.4 SD, respectively. Testing also revealed a seven-point change in DGI which improved her status to "safe ambulator." After a 12-month period of power training, BMD was increased and fall risk was reduced for a postmenopausal woman with osteoporosis and increased risk of falling.
Fall risk; Physical therapy; Osteoporosis; Postmenopausal; Power resistance training