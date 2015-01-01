|
Arafat SMY, Menon V, Bascarane S, Kar SK, Kabir R. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32827040
BACKGROUND: South-East Asia is a densely populated region, comprising of 11 low- and middle-income countries and contributing to 39% of global suicides. There are serious challenges to suicide prevention in the region such as lack of high-quality suicide data, underreporting and poor quality of media reporting. The current report aimed to assess the variations in newspaper reporting of suicidal behavior in the World Health Organization-South-East Asian countries.
content analysis; media reporting; SEA countries; suicide and media; WHO guidelines