Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence directed at registered midwives in the maternity setting has been a recognised issue since the early 1990s. More recently it has become evident that midwifery students are also victims of bullying and harassment whilst on clinical placement. Due to the short and long-term impacts this has on students, it is likely to have a detrimental effect on the future and sustainability of the midwifery profession. As a basis for designing a response, it is important to understand what is currently known about this phenomenon.

AIM: To systematically review the literature to identify what is known about workplace violence and bullying experienced by midwifery students whilst on clinical placement.



METHOD: Reporting of this review followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. A search was undertaken of all primary research that focussed upon workplace violence and bullying involving midwifery students whilst on clinical placement, published between January 1990 and December 2019. Pre-defined terms were used to search the following five databases: CINAHL, Web of Science, MEDLINE, Embase, supplemented with Google Scholar. Additional manual searches of reference lists were conducted. An assessment of the quality of each eligible study was then undertaken using an appropriate mixed methods appraisal tool (MMAT). Extracted data were then synthesised using thematic synthesis.



FINDINGS: Nine articles met the criteria for inclusion in the review. Studies were primarily qualitative, with some reporting descriptive statistics that do not enable key issues such as prevalence to be reliably addressed. The synthesis identified four main themes that related to workplace violence and bullying of midwifery students whilst on clinical placement.



RESULTS were clustered around the role of power in bullying, prevalence and impacts, the culture of compliance, and the victim's response.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: A broader understanding of the nature of workplace violence and bullying and how it manifests itself is beginning to emerge, but more and higher quality research is required to establish an empirical base on which to design interventions. Studies suggest that bullying is common and has significant impacts at both a personal and professional level. This strongly reinforces a need for greater policy and organisational responses to bullying in the clinical education context, in order to break the bullying cycle and ensure the midwives of the future remain in the profession and sustain the workforce.

