Abstract

The article presents the results of the analysis of indices of morbidity of children and adults in the Kostroma Oblast in 2000-2017. The main trends and changes during analyzed period are established. The high morbidity in such classes of diseases as respiratory diseases, injuries and poisoning, complications of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period are determined. The morbidity population in the Kostroma Oblast in the main classes of diseases increased by 14.3% in 2000-2017. The children morbidity in age group 0-14 years remains high.

Language: ru