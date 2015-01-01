Abstract

The purpose of the study is to analyze dynamic of primary and general morbidity of population older than able-bodied age in Moscow Oblast, including data comparing in the Central Federal Okrug and the Russian Federation. The data of statistical reports of City of Moscow, the Central Federal Okrug and the Russian Federation in 2013-2018 was included in analysis. The common analytical and mathematical statistical methods were applied. It was established that in Moscow Oblast in 2013-2018, against the background of stagnation of primary morbidity of population older than able-bodied age, indices of mental and behavioral disorders, neoplasms and diseases of circulatory system. At the same time, the level of primary morbidity of the region's population older than able-bodied age exceeds that one of the Russian Federation or the Central Federal Okrug in almost all classes of diseases. The structure of primary morbidity has not changed and respiratory diseases, injures and poisoning and diseases of circulatory system continue to rank first places. The level of general morbidity also remained unchanged. However, morbidity of neoplasms, diseases of endocrine system and mental and behavior disorders continues to increase. The structure of general morbidity of population of this age group differs the structure of primary morbidity and diseases of circulatory, respiratory and musculoskeletal systems ranked first places. Monitoring and analysis of primary and general morbidity of population older than able-bodied age is necessary for developing measures of its decreasing on the basis of development of medical social and geriatric care in the regions.

Language: ru