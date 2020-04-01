|
Citation
|
Mantua J, Bessey AF, Ritland BM, Naylor JA, Chabuz R, McKeon AB, Capaldi VF, Sowden WJ. Sleep Med. 2020; 73: 130-134.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32827885
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sleep loss negatively impacts stationary balance in a laboratory setting, but few studies have examined this link in a naturalistic environment. We tested this relationship in U.S. Army soldiers that often undergo mission-driven sleep loss and who conduct high-risk operations on precarious terrain.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury; Military; Balance; Sleep