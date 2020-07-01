|
Olding J, Zisman S, Olding C, Fan K. Surgeon 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Colleges of Surgeons of Edinburgh and Ireland)
32826157 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: The restrictions imposed on social activity in response to the Covid-19 pandemic have had a profound impact globally. In the UK, the NHS was placed on a war-footing, with elective surgery, face-to-face outpatient clinics, and community care facilities all scaled back as a temporary measure to redistribute scarce resources. There has been concern during this period over increasing levels of violence in the domestic setting, as well as self-harm.
Trauma; Violence; Self-harm; Covid-19; Pandemic; Penetrating