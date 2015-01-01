|
Haney C. Indiana journal of law and social equality 2020; 8(1): 89-112.
(Copyright © 2020)
BACKGROUND OF SEXUAL ASSAULT IN HIGH SCHOOLS At the outset, it is worth noting that accurate statistics about sexual assault can be difficult to acquire. There is reason to believe that sexual assault is an underreported crime,39 in part because of the stigma surrounding sexual assault and the survivor's fear of retaliation by the perpetrator. This stigma and fear often cause sexual assault victims to not report their experience.40 Furthermore, when sexual violence is reported, some incidents are categorized as physical violence or bullying instead of sexual assault, and these misclassified instances have an adverse impact on accurate data.41 There is also no public mandatory reporting of sexual assaults in high schools, and therefore, accurately tracking the number of sexual assaults that occur in high schools is difficult.42 Based on the statistics that have been reported, however, it is clear that sexual assault is prevalent among high school students. According to the Center for Disease Control ("CDC"), nearly 20% of women and 2.6% of men will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime.43 Of the female victims, approximately one-third will be first assaulted between the ages of eleven and seventeen.44 Examining high school sexual assault in particular, another study found that approximately half of high school girls and a quarter of high school boys had been sexually assaulted...
Language: en